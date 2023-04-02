SOL Capital Management CO Raises Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHK. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,040,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,754 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 233.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 184,999 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 704.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 65,440 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 340.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 60,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $39.55 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

