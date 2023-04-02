SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEJ. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at $580,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $50.06.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

