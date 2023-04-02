SOL Capital Management CO Has $536,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,709,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,409,000. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,482,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5,708.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,929 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,831,000.

IJS opened at $93.59 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

