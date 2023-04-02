SOL Capital Management CO Raises Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 457.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHK opened at $39.55 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $45.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

