SOL Capital Management CO Has $429,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $28.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

