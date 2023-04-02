SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,745,000 after purchasing an additional 286,345 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,300,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 974,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,960,000 after buying an additional 889,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $76.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

