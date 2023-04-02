SOL Capital Management CO Acquires New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 785.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 333.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of RWX opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $34.65.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

