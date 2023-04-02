SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEJ. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,099,000 after buying an additional 72,555 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 743.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 46,066 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 455.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 41,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

PEJ stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $484.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

