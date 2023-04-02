SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,643 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,672,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,763,000 after purchasing an additional 260,857 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,145,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,119,000 after purchasing an additional 130,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,296,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,749,000 after purchasing an additional 174,667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF opened at $31.27 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

