SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 75 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 164.6% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 84,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.50. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $166.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

