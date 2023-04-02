SOL Capital Management CO Has $709,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.10. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

