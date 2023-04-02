Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329,312 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,265 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,360 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $34.80 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

