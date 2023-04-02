10,280 Shares in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.76% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JIG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JIG opened at $58.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $63.91.

About JPMorgan International Growth ETF

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

