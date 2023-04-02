SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stock Holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Get Rating) by 144.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,044 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,273,000.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.39 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.28.

About Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

