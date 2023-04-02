SOL Capital Management CO Sells 25,374 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,374 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,303,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280,066 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,030,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,740,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 779,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHG opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $31.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.28) to €16.00 ($17.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

