SOL Capital Management CO Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.76% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of JIG stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.95.

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

