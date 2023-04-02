SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,374 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $3,163,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,740,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 779,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $184,523,000. 10.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

