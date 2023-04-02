Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 6,113 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 146.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 367,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35,877 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.