SOL Capital Management CO Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 68,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 33,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $158.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.99 and a 200 day moving average of $161.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.