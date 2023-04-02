Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 202 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $136.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.62 and a 200-day moving average of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

