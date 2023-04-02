SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,423 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 266,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,201,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 53,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 3,000 ($36.86) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

