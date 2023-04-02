SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 5,580 Shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.11% of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ROBO opened at $54.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $60.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

