SOL Capital Management CO Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 28,625 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $417,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IJK stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

