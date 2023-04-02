Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Stock Holdings Lifted by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 76,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 101,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUV opened at $74.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.10. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $84.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.