SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

