SOL Capital Management CO Increases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $238.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $265.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

