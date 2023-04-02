SOL Capital Management CO Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.57. The company has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

