Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 75 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 125.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,725 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $186.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The company has a market cap of $168.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.35 and its 200 day moving average is $170.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

