Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 51 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

PXD stock opened at $204.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.95. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.