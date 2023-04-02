Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,171,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 190,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,123 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,489,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,006,000 after purchasing an additional 70,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.4 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.07. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

