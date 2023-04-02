Lyell Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $458.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $506.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $468.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.26.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

