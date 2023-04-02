Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 680 Shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.75% of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 92.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000.

Get BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.02. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $93.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (BKSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap stocks that cover the bottom 3-10% capitalization of the US equity market. BKSE was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.