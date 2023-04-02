Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $893,093,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,409 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,803 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $66.85 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.57.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

