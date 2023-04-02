Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,292 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 3.6 %

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWK stock opened at $80.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $148.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

