Lyell Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,420.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of USIG stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $55.26.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

