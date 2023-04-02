Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $641.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $267.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

