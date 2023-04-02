Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 49.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

Insider Activity

Albemarle Price Performance

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $221.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.27. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.