Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $193.99 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $223.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.71.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

