Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $1.09 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $96.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average is $97.35. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

