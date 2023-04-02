Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 330 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,848,000 after buying an additional 949,200 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,194,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,478,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,986,000 after buying an additional 450,131 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,741,000.

IWR stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

