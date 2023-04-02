Xponance Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelon Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.89 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

