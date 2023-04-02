Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES opened at $78.26 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

