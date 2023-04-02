HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,337 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 105,261 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in HP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 717,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in HP by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 180,177 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in HP by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

HP Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. HP’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,436. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

