Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,022 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

CBRE opened at $72.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.39. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

