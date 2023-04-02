Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,735 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2,263.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

CPRT opened at $75.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $75.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

