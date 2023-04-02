Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 9.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

