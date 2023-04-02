Xponance Inc. Sells 1,451 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 2.9 %

GWW opened at $688.81 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $658.29 and a 200-day moving average of $592.34.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

