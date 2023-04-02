Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,755 shares of company stock valued at $34,368,246 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $154.29 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $246.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.07.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.36.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

