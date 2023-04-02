Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

