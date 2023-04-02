Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 18,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 323.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 180,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,091,000 after purchasing an additional 137,748 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $132.08 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.80.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

